Bangladesh record highest 164 deaths, 9,964 cases in a single-day

Bangladesh on Monday reported the highest single-day deaths from coronavirus as 164 people died of the lethal virus, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, the total death in the country has reached to 15,229.

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose to 954,881 as 9,964 more cases were reported, after testing 34,002 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 29.30 per cent. The health directorate today said as many as 5,185 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 839,082.

Among the deceased, 109 are men and 55 women. Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 40 were in Dhaka division, 18 in Chattogram, 16 each in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, 55 in Khulna, nine in Barishal, eight in Sylhet, and two in Mymensingh division.