Bank transaction hours from 10am-1:30pm across the country

After four days’ of closure, all banks across the country reopened on Monday amid strict lockdown.

The transaction will be held from 10am-1:30pm.

However, the banks will remain open till 3:30pm for conducting their other office activities during the seven-day lockdown as per Bangladesh Bank direction.

The normal transaction hours of banks are from 10am to 4pm.