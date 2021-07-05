Bollywood actor Aamir on his divorce with Kiran: ‘We will always be family’

A day after announcing their divorce, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao said the two are now in a happy space and still consider each other a part of the same family.

Aamir and Kiran share a son named Azad.

The ‘Ghajini’ star also opened up on the status of Paani Foundation. For the unversed, Paani Foundation, which is active in drought prevention and watershed management, was founded by Aamir and Kiran a few years ago, ANI reported.

Paani Foundation is like our son, Azad, for us. We will always be family. Please pray for our happiness.”

The two can be seen holding each other’s hands and Aamir shared a video message for fans in the clip, which is doing the rounds on the internet.

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.