Government to give Tk 7.70cr and 22,830 tonnes of rice to COVID, disaster-hit families

The government has allocated Tk7.70 crore and 22,830 tonnes of rice for the people who have been walloped by natural disasters and Covid-19 restrictions.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief made the allocation Sunday, reports UNB.

Around 5,450 metric tonnes of rice and Tk3.01 crore havebeen allocated for 64 districts in favour ofthe district administrations; 3,280 tonnes of rice and Tk3.28 croreunder328 municipalities.

Rice and cash will be distributed asaid on a priority basis to unemployed and deprived people, including transport workers, considering the impact of Covid-19 and natural disasters, Md Selim Hossain, senior information officer of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said.

The eligible people can get food assistance – rice, pulses, salt, oil, potatoes – from the allotment after calling the national helpline 333, he added.

“Also, 14,100 metric tonnes of rice and Tk1.41 crore have been allocated in favour of 64 district administrations to assist the people affected by Covid-19, floods, river erosion and natural calamities,” Selim said.