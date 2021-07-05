Hefazat leaders Babunagari meet Home Minister

A group of Hefazat leaders, including its Ameer Junayed Babunagari, met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at his residence on Monday night to discuss on different issues.

They entered Home Minister’s official residence at 8:37pm and came out at 10:30pm, but no one briefed the media about the subjects of their talks.

According to media reports, the Hefazat leaders discussed a number of issues including the reopening of Qawmi madrasas and release of its arrested leaders and activists who were arrested in late March and early April.