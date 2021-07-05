Jubo League leader slaughtered in broad daylight in Derai

Derai (Sunamganj) Correspondent : A local leader of Jubo League was slaughtered in broad daylight allegedly by his co-villager at Derai upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday afternoon over previous enmity.

Md Lechu Mia, 35, was the president of ward No. 3 of Taral union unit Jubo League. He was the son of late Hamid Mia of Bhatidhal village under the union.

Locals said Lechu Mia was sitting in a saloon at Dhal Bazar. Suddenly, Jhantu Mia of the same village came there, cut his throat and stabbed in different parts of his body.

Severely injured was taken to Derai Upazila Health Complex and then, shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

He died there while undergoing treatment.

Derai Police Station OC Azizur Rahman confirmed the matter.