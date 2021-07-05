Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week

The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 has proposed the government to extend the ongoing strict restrictions, also known as ‘lockdown’ by one more week or up to July 14 to contain the transmission of coronavirus infections in the country.

It is learnt that the government’s policy-making level is also actively considering the proposal.

The week-long strict restriction from July 1 was announced by the government in the wake of increase in infection and deaths from coronavirus in the country. It is scheduled to be ended at midnight on July 7, Wednesday.

However, Dr Mohammad Shahidullah, president of NTAC, said on Sunday that the committee members wanted extension of the ongoing restrictions for one more week. “It should be done scientifically,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources at the Cabinet Division said on Sunday that the ongoing restrictions are likely to be extended for one more week.

Asked, an official of the Cabinet Division said time has not come yet to take the decision. “We have still enough time in hands. We will be able to know about it on July 6,” he said.

Amid the ongoing lockdown, all government and private offices, shopping malls, markets, shops, and plying of public transports have remained closed.

Besides, all tourism centres, resorts, community centres and recreational centres have remained closed.

All social functions like wedding or post-wedding ceremonies, birthday parties, picnics, and other types of party have remained suspended. The government directed people not to go outside of their house except emergency reasons like purchasing medicines from the drug stores, burial of dead bodies, or cremation.

Legal steps are being aginst those who violate the restrictions. Many people are being arrested or fined everyday. This time, Army have been assisting the civil administration to discharge their duties.

However, the industries and factories have remained in operation in compliance with the government restrictions. People who need vaccination can do it showing vaccination cards.

Law enforcing agencies, emergency services, health services, revenue collection activities, electricity, water, gas and fuels, Fire Services, telephone, internet, mass media (print and electronic), private security systems, postal services, pharmacy and pharmaceuticals, amd other emergency services officials and employees can move showing their identity cards. Vehicles carrying goods, like trucks, lorries, covered vans and cargo vessels have remained outside the purview of lockdown.

Besides, airports, seaports and landports have remained out of the purview of lockdown.