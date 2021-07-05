Private cars dominating roads, long queue of vehicles at check-posts

As the banks and other financial institutions reopened on Monday, the presence of private cars and rickshaws in large number are seen on the Dhaka streets on the fifth day of the seven-day lockdown.

Members of police, BGB, RAB and army are active at check-posts. For this, the queue of huge number of vehicles were seen at the check-posts.

On-duty army personnel are checking every cars in Kakoli intersection. They detained the persons with the vehicles who went out without emergency.

At every signals, vehicles took around four to five minutes to cross any signals due to huge rush on the fifth day which was not seen in the last four days.

Traffic surgeon Kamal Uddin of Mirpur-1 signal said people’s rush increased on roads from this morning. Some of them were came out for their emergency needs.