TCB starts sale of essential items

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) began its sale through trucks on Monday to provide essential items among the low-income group people at a subsidized price amid the pandemic and also ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha.

The TCB will sell essential items till July 29 through some 450 mobile trucks in the capital, metropolitan areas, districts and in upazilas.

TCB Joint Director and Dhaka Region office Information Officer Md Humayun Kabir said that the corporation has been continuing its truck sale operations as an emergency service during the pandemic.

“But in order to increase the supply of essential items, the TCB will begin its truck sales from Monday through dealers by strictly following the health and safety guidelines,” he added.

The items will include sugar, lentil and soybean oil. Each consumer will be able to buy highest 5 litre soybean oil at Tk100 per litre, 4kg sugar at Tk55 per kg and 2kg lentil at Tk55 per kg.

Each truck will have an allocation of goods up to 800kg sugar, 600kg lentil and 1,200 litres of soybean oil.