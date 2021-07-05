These are the lockdown rules that are set to go from July 19 in England, says Boris Johnson

The prime minister has announced the likely shape of step four of the roadmap which is planned for July 19.

The easing will see the vast majority of legal restrictions taken away in England.

The government is moving its focus from state-imposed restrictions to “personal responsibility” – meaning people will be able to act freely but also leading to worries from some that it could lead to significant outbreaks of the virus.

The government is also accelerating the vaccination programme for under-40s by reducing the 12-week gap between both doses to eight. This means all adults should have the opportunity to be fully vaccinated by mid-September.

From mask wearing, social distancing, and weddings – here is what will change in step four.