Bangladesh records highest 11,525 Covid infections, 163 deaths in single-day

Bangladesh reported 163 more deaths of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 15,392 across the country so far.

Besides, 11,525 new cases were reported during the same period, which is the highest infection record in a single day so far, raising the total number of cases to 9, 66,406.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Tuesday (July 6).

Besides, a total of 5,433 Covid-19 patients made recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 8,44,515, the release said.