Bangladeshi passport drops 8 notches in rankings

The rank of Bangladeshi passport has dropped by eight notches in the latest rankings in the Henley Passport Index 2021.

Bangladeshi passport ranked 106 with visa free access in 41 countries in 2021, according to the rankings released on Tuesday (July 6) by Henley & Partners, a citizenship and planning firm.

For making the ranking index, Henley & Partners took into account how many countries can be visited using the passport without applying for a visa. The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association, which maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information, and is enhanced by extensive, ongoing in-house research.

In the ranking, Lebanon and Sudan secured the same spot as Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, three Asian countries secured top spot in the rankings. Japan ranked first while Singapore second and South Korea third.

Among South Asian countries Nepal ranked 109th while Pakistan 113th and Afghanistan 116th.