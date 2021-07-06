Film artists express gratitude to PM Sheikh Hasina

The film artists expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through Information and Broadcasting Minister for passing the Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Welfare Trust Act, 2021 in parliament.

Bangladesh Chalachithra Shilpi Samity president Misha Showdagar, general secretary Jayed Khan, vice presidents Dipjal and Rubel, actresses Rozina, Aruna Biswas, Toma Mirza, Misti Jannat and Babi, among others, conveyed heartfelt thanks to Dr Hasan Mahmud by presenting a bouquet at his official resident in city’s Mintu Road.

They also handed over a letter of appreciation to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through the information and Broadcasting Minister.

The Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Welfare Trust Act, 2021 has been passed in parliament on July 3.

Hasan, in his speech, said the artistes of filmdom had a demand to form a welfare trust for long .

“No one met their demand. It is Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pledged to meet their long felt demand and finally the act has been passed for the welfare of artistes,” he added.

He said the Premier always thinks about overall wellbeing of all artists of the country. She at all times extended her cooperation to all, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister also extended thanks to the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Hasanul Haque Inu, other members of the committee and officials of the ministry.

He said the government has taken different initiatives for the development of film industry. The government has already formed a soft interest loan fund amounting to TK one crore for constructing and refurbishment of cinema halls across the country, he added.

Misha, Jayed and Aruna expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Information Minister for forming the welfare trust.

After the meeting, Information minister replied to some queries of journalists and said a vested quarter with the patronization and collusion of BNP and Jamaat is spreading rumours and falsehood against the country from abroad through social media and some web portals after being failed in combating the Premier and Awami League politically.

The minister urged the countrymen to remain alert against all rumours and conspiracies.

Later, Hasan joined a memorial meeting organised by Private Universities Samity in memory of Chattogram University former vice chancellor and founder Chairman of English Department Professor Mohammad Ali through online.