Tk 20,000 fined for cutting hill in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A woman was fined today for illegally cutting hills in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar.

Acting on a tip off, Nesrar Ahmed, assistant commissioner (land) of Sreemangal upazila, conducted a drive in Radhanagar area this afternoon and fined Nargis Begum, wife of Yunus Miah, Tk 20,000 for illegally cutting hill.

“She was fined Tk 20,000 as a low-land was being filled with soil cutting the hill,” AC land Nesrar Ahmed told our Moulvibazar correspondent.