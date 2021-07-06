Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb thanks Sheikh Hasina for gift of delicious mango

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for sending him a care package of mango.

He called up the Prime Minister to express his gratitude, according to a release from the PM’s Press Wing.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala Mohammad Jobayed Hosen on Monday handed over 300 kgs of Haribhanga mango to Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb.

Prime Minister Hasina on Sunday sent 2,600 kgs of mango as a gift for her counterpart Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others.