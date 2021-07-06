Two Zimbabwe cricketers forced to isolate ahead of Bangladesh Test

Ahead of the one-off Test against Bangladesh starting Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club, two Zimbabwe cricketers who were the parts of their Test squad went to isolation.

The media manager of Zimbabwe Cricket, Darlington Majonga, confirmed that Sean Williams and Craig Ervine went to self-isolate after both the players came into contact with family members who test positive for Covid-19.

“According to national health protocols, they had to self-isolate, and they still doing that,” the Zimbabwe manager confirmed to the media.

After the one-off Test, both the teams will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is. All the matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club. While ODIs will take place on July 16, 18, and 20, the T20Is will be played on July 23, 25, and 27 respectively.

Bangladesh’s last Zimbabwe tour was in 2013 when the Tigers ended up the series in a draw winning the one match of the two-match series.

Overall, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe took each other in nine Test series. Of them, Zimbabwe won four and Bangladesh came up victorious in three, with the other two ended up in a draw each.