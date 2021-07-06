UK records another 28,773 Covid infections and 37 deaths – highest cases since 29 January

A further 37 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid – the highest daily figure according to that measure since April.

On April 23 – 40 deaths were reported. The official death toll now stands at 128,268.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the latest data update from the government, a further 28,773 confirmed cases of the virus were reported, bringing the total infection number to 4,958,868.

Again, it’s the highest figure the country has seen in months – Tuesday’s figure was last topped on January 29 when 29,079 cases were reported.

The latest data comes as the government shares more details of its plans for the final easing of restrictions in England – with July 19 set as the date for an end to social distancing rules and mask wearing requirements.

Ministers have now also said that contact tracing by NHS Test and Trace will replace the requirement for entire school bubbles to isolate after a positive Covid contact.

In another bid to get the country back to normal, the health secretary has announced that fully vaccinated close contacts of positive cases will not have to isolate from August 16.

Sajid Javid has warned cases will rise “significantly” as restrictions are eased, warning “they could go as high as 100,000 case numbers”.

England

The vast majority of the new daily cases reported on Tuesday were in England. A total of 25,295 confirmed cases were recorded by health authorities, with 30 deaths.

Scotland

In Scotland, 2,363 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday. Health authorities recorded a further six deaths among patients who had tested positive for the virus.

Wales

Public Health Wales reported one death in Tuesday’s data update, and 698 new confirmed cases.

Northern Ireland

No new deaths were reported in Northern Ireland in Tuesday’s update, 417 new cases were recorded.