Bangladesh logs Single-day deaths top 200 for the first time

Bangladesh logged the highest daily Covid death of 201 and 11,162 cases, the second highest daily count, in 24 hours until Wednesday morning.

With the latest statistics, the total death toll hits 15,593 and infections to 977,568.

The case positivity rate across the country has also been climbing for the past few days and reached to 31.32 per cent on the day.

A Directorate General of Health Services release confirmed the statistics.

Among the deceased, 119 are male and 82 female patients.

A total of 35,639 samples have been tested during the reporting period across the country at 605 laboratories while Bangladesh had tested 68,29,832 samples as of July 7.

A total of 5,987 recovered from the viral disease during the timeline totalling the recovery to 850,502.

A total of 165 died in public hospitals, 23 in private hospitals, one was brought dead to a hospital and 12 died at their homes, according to the government statistics.

Besides death of Covid patients, reports received from different districts of the country said that a good number of patients died with Covid symptoms at the Covid units in hospitals there.

Reports received from Rajshahi, Khulna, Satkhira, Kushtia, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chuadanga, Thakurgaon, Bogura and Bagerhat said that a total of 102 patients died at the Covid units of hospitals in the district in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Of them, 50 died with symptoms and the remaining 52 died with Covid-19.