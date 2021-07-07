Covid-19 vaccine registration now possible through imo app

People will now be able to register for Covid-19 vaccine through imo, according to a press release of the popular messaging app .

The move aims to amplify the mass vaccination efforts of the Bangladesh government, read the press release issued on Wednesday.

“The key function of this new feature is to make the vaccine registration process more accessible and seamless for the people,” it read.

Users will be able to find the newly added feature under the “explore” tab within the imo app, named “Covid-19 Vaccine Appointment.

They will be greeted with a step-by-step tutorial of the vaccine registration process for their convenience.

The users will be redirected to the Surokkha website for appointments so that they can select their desired hospitals.

Then they will be allocated a suitable time and date via SMS so that they can receive their vaccine jabs, explained the press release.