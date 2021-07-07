Daraz appointed new chief corporate affairs officer

Daraz Bangladesh, the largest e-commerce platform in the country, has recently appointed AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho) as its Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

According to a press release, before joining Daraz, Hasinul Quddus was the Government and Stakeholder Relations Director at Banglalink Digital Communications Limited.

His 17 years of professional experience in organizations like Grameenphone Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. (Bangladesh) Ltd., and more, including 12 years in Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, will benefit Daraz abundantly.

On this occasion, AHM Hasinul Quddus, chief corporate affairs officer of Daraz Bangladesh said: “I embrace technology and changes that allow the society and economy to grow. I value the trust that millions of sellers and buyers have in Daraz, and we shall continue to provide them with innovative services and unparalleled customer care.”

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh Limited, added: “AHM Hasinul Quddus brings his extensive knowledge, in corporate and regulatory affairs, to Daraz and the e-commerce industry as a whole. We are confident that he will deliver great results for us as the CCAO.”