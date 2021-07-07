Haitian president Jovenel Moïse killed in attack at home

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse has been killed in an attack on his private residence, according to a statement by interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

Mr Joseph said the president’s residence in Port-au-Prince was stormed by unidentified armed men at 01:00 local time (05:00 GMT).

The First Lady was reportedly also injured in the attack.

Mr Joseph said that “all measures had been taken to guarantee to continuance of the state”.

Jovenel Moïse, 53, had been in power since February 2017, after his predecessor, Michel Martelly stepped down.

Mr Moïse’s time in office was rocky as he faced accusations of corruption and was challenged by waves of often violent anti-government protests.