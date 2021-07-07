PM sends mango as gift to CMs of three more Indian states through Tamabil land port

Sylhet Office : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent ‘Haribhanga’ variety of mango as gifts to the chief ministers of three more states of India.

Some 900 kilograms of mango were handed over for the chief ministers of Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram states through Tamabil land port of Sylhet at about 12:30pm on Wednesday.

Deputy Director of Tamabil Land Port Mahfuzul Islam handed over the Prime Minister’s gifts to Tanveer Mansur, Bangladesh’s assistant high commissioner in Gowhati of India.

At that time, Tanveer Mansur said he would send the gifts to the chief ministers of three states by today.

He also expressed the hope that relation with neighbouring three states of India would deepen through the gifts.

Goainghat Police Station OC Dilip Nath, Tamabil Stone and Lime Importers’ Association senior vice-president Jalal Uddin, BGB and BSF officials were present.