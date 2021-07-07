Sydney lockdown extended to fight Delta outbreak

Sydney residents will be in lockdown for another week as Australia’s largest city fights to contain a Covid outbreak.

The New South Wales government said it had made the “difficult decision” as it battles the highly transmissible Delta strain.

A stay-at-home order was issued on June 26.

But clusters have emerged after some people who were found to be infected left their homes for essentials, BBC reported.

The outbreak of around 330 cases is the worst in the city this year.

A stay-at-home order covering more than five million residents in the Greater Sydney, Wollongong and Central Coast areas was due to be lifted on Friday. It has now been extended to July 16. Schools will also be closed next week.