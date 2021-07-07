UK records 32,548 new Covid cases, 33 deaths in a day – highest increase since January

The UK has reported more than 32,500 new cases of Covid, a significant jump from previous days and the first time cases have been over 30,000 since January.

The government confirmed 32,548 new cases of Covid on Wednesday, the highest since January 23.

Earlier in the week Health Secretary Sajid Javid implied the country could see 100,000 cases of Covid a day this summer.

Sir Keir Starmer criticised the government for failing to anticipate the number of people who will need to self-isolate if figures get that high, saying it could be “millions.”

The UK also recorded 33 further deaths from Covid bringing the UK total to 128,301.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

There were 27,516 new cases of Covid England reported on Wednesday and 28 further deaths.

Scotland

Scotland recorded 3,799 new cases of Covid on Wednesday and five more deaths.

Wales

Wales reported no new deaths on Wednesday but did record 633 new cases.

Northern Ireland

There were no new deaths from Covid in Northern Ireland on Wednesday and 570 new cases.