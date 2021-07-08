3 Nigerians detained from Sylhet border with dollars, rupees

Sylhet Office : A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police on Thursday morning detained three Nigeria citizens, including a child, from Tamabil Land Port along Sylhet border.

A laptop, nine mobile phone sets, three passports, a driving liscense, a Nijerian NID cars some dollars and 280 Indian rupees were seized from their possessions.

Confirming the matter, Gowainghat Police Station OC Porimal Dev said the detained three were handed over to the police this noon.

They will face interrogation, the police official said.