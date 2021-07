Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was admitted to a hospital for the treatment of pneumonia, was discharged on Wednesday morning, his son and actor Vivaan Shah said.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-COVID-19 facility, last Tuesday.

‘He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine,’ according to a media report.