Bangladesh record-high 11,651 Covid cases, 199 more deaths in 24 hrs

Bangladesh recorded 199 new deaths from the dreaded Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours amid a new wave of the disease sweeping across the country.

With a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths, the country’s reported its highest ever 201 deaths from the virus a day ago.

In the preceding 24 hours, 11,651 more people were diagnosed positive for Covid-19 after the daily cases crossed the threshold of 11,000 in the country for the first time on July 6.

The number of total fatalities increased to 15,792 and the case tally to 9,89,219, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.