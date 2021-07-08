Bangladesh’s leadership in climate protection getting stronger: Shahab Uddin

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has said Bangladesh’s role and leadership in environmental and climate protection in the South Asian region will be further strengthened.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, SACEP will play an important role in dealing with the adverse impacts of climate change in the South Asia,” he said this while newly appointed Director General of SACEP Md Masumur Rahman met him at his official residence in Dhaka last evening, a ministry press release said on Thursday.

Shahab Uddin, also the chairman of the Governing Council of the South Asia Cooperative Environment Programme (SACEP) in Colombo, said the SACEP member countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, India, Pakistan, Nepal and Afghanistan) will work together to address the adverse impacts of climate change in the region through mutual cooperation, technology transfer, awareness raising and exchange of experiences.

During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of climate change in the South Asian countries and the role of SACEP.

Shahab Uddin greeted the newly appointed SACEP director general from Bangladesh and assured him of providing all possible cooperation.

For first time, the SACEP director general was appointed from Bangladesh for the next three years.