Covid-19 : Amber list quarantine scrapped from July 19 for double-jabbed people

People who have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine and children under the age of 18 will be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to amber list destinations from July 19, the transport secretary has announced.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Grant Shapps said: “Residents who are fully vaccinated through the UK vaccine rollout will no longer have to self-isolate when they return to England.

He added: “In essence, this means for fully vaccinated travellers, the requirements for green and amber list countries are the same.”

From July 19, the guidance that people should not travel to countries on the amber list will also be removed, allowing people to travel for leisure, business and to see family.

But Mr Shapps warned, “an amber list country could still turn red”, meaning hotel quarantine would become a requirement.

A fully vaccinated traveller, the transport secretary said, is someone who is 14 days past their final dose of the vaccine and had their vaccine through the NHS.

The requirement means that British people living abroad, who have not had their vaccine in the UK, will still have to quarantine when arriving in the UK from an amber list destination.

Mr Shapps said that, as health matters are devolved, the implementation of the policy may “differ across UK administrations”.

People returning from holidays from amber destinations, such as France, Spain, and Portugal, will still be required to take a Covid-19 test three days before returning.

They will also have to take a test on or before the second day of their return, but will be exempt from the day eight test.

Children under-18, who have not been offered the vaccine, will also be exempt from quarantine and will not have to take a test on the eighth day after their return.

The transport secretary said: “Children between the ages of five and 10 will only have to take a day two test and as before children four and under will be exempt from all testing and isolation requirements.”

Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon raised concerns about “limited” published data.

He said: “The debate last time focused on India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, yet none of those countries have had the data published, nor have the countries which are critical to our economy, including the US, Canada and the vast majority of the EU.

“When the full data is published will he ensure that it shows a very clear direction of travel for each and every country to instil confidence once more and will he finally allow a full review of the delay in adding India to the red list?

“In just a week the government has effectively taken our suggestion to effectively scrap the confused amber list, but it isn’t clear if some of the countries that are currently on the amber list should in fact be moved to the red list.”

He also raised the cost of testing, a sector deal and Labour’s call for the introduction of an international vaccine passport.

The move will come as a huge boost to the travel industry which had been pressing for restrictions to be eased from July 19 when lockdown controls are due to be lifted in England.

The decision to ease the quarantine requirements for amber list countries potentially opens key tourist destinations such as France, Greece, Italy and mainland Spain to British holidaymakers – although some may impose restrictions on visitors from the UK.

There has been frustration in the travel industry – which has been heavily hit by the pandemic – that the government has not moved more swiftly to ease controls in the wake of the vaccine rollout.