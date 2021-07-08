Evaly is under ACC probe for alleged misappropriation

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday launched an investigation into allegations that e-commerce company Evaly has misappropriated an amount TK 339 received in advance from customers and merchants.

A two-member investigation team led by ACC Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury was formed on Thursday to investigate the allegations.

Another member of the team is Deputy assistant director Muhammad Shihab Salam.

ACC Commissioner (Investigation) Mozammel Haque Khan said that the committee has been constituted on the basis of a letter sent by the commerce ministry. We have received complaints about this before.

The investigation team will look into all the issues including the complaint and the recommendations of the commerce ministry.