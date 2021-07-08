Islamic Relief UK and Celtic FC Foundation distribute 500 essential food packs in Glasgow as Muslims prepare to welcome the month of Dhul-Hijjah

On Wednesday 7 July, Islamic Relief UK joined up with Celtic FC Foundation to distribute 500 essential food packs to vulnerable people including the homeless, asylum seekers, refugees and women who have suffered domestic abuse. Food was also put aside for school children beginning their summer holidays.

The distribution happens as Muslims prepare to welcome the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar, Dhul-Hijjah, a sacred period in which Hajj and Eid-al-Adha* take place.

Islamic Relief UK worked closely with Celtic FC Foundation, who packed the boxes of essentials at Carlton Parkhead Parish Church – around the corner from Celtic Park – before distributing to 14 local organisations such as Glasgow Gurdwara, Glasgow NE Foodbank, Urban Fox, Empower Women for Change and Lanarkshire Mosque.

The packs, which contained cereal, juice, milk, beans, 1kg of rice, pasta, and various tinned produce were distributed alongside sanitary products such as shower gel. On the day, over 5.625 tonnes of food were delivered to those in need.

Islamic Relief UK and Celtic FC Foundation are hopeful that the essentials will provide vulnerable community groups in Glasgow a more comfortable summer, especially as lockdown eases across the UK. The deliveries went to both Muslims and non-Muslims.

Later this month, Muslims will celebrate Eid-al-Adha, the latter of two Islamic holidays. This distribution with Celtic FC Foundation marks the beginning of a month of food packing and deliveries for those in need with partners across the country. By the end of July, Islamic Relief UK intends on providing 4,700 more food packs nationwide.

Tufail Hussain, Director of Islamic Relief UK said:

“The Celtic FC Foundation has been integral in our Glasgow-based distribution this week. Working as our partner, they have helped us identify both vulnerable people and community groups in the city.

“We distributed alongside 12 of their trusted partners with an aim of reaching refugees, asylum seekers, those who have suffered domestic abuse, school children who have just started their summer holidays and many more.

“Since the pandemic, we have seen many families fall into deprivation and we are doing our utmost to support those who need it most. Earlier this year, we undertook a similar venture with Liverpool FC and will continue to work with partners throughout the UK this July to deliver thousands more food packs.”

Tony Hamilton, Celtic FC Foundation CEO said:

“We are very grateful to Islamic Relief UK for funding this Glasgow-wide food drive initiative. And we’re also very grateful to around a dozen or so of our partners across the city who have managed to get the food and provisions to 500 families who need it urgently. Our thanks too to Dunn’s Foods in Blantyre and Aldi at the Forge Retail Park.

“We knew this food drive initiative took place across the country, including at Liverpool FC, and we were delighted to receive the funding in order that we could do the same thing across Glasgow. It’s unimaginable the hardship that many families and individuals are facing right now, and this goes a long way to alleviate that.

“Celtic FC Foundation’s Football For Good Fund has thrived in the past 16 months because so many people have played a part. Our Trustees and the team at the Foundation and across the football club are committed to ensuring we reach as many people as we possibly can for the next few months. But for that to happen we need the support from the likes of Islamic Relief UK, our other funders, and individual supporters across the globe to continue.”