Thailand’s tourism plans in doubt as cases rise

Thailand’s plan to re-open the country to foreign tourists in about 100 days has been thrown into doubt as it sees a new spike in Covid cases.

Some 7,000 cases and 75 deaths were reported on Thursday, a daily record.

Thailand had last year been seen as successful in combating the virus, with cases at one point dwindling to single digits, BBC reported.

But a spike in cases, linked to the highly infectious Delta strain, means its plans might have to be put on hold.

The rise in cases have put the country’s medical system under strain – with reports suggesting that many hospitals have already run out of beds for critically ill patients.

Authorities announced earlier this week that they planned to convert a terminal at its airport into a field hospital with an intensive-care unit. The hospital will provide at least 5,000 beds.