West Bengal CM Mamata thanks Bangladesh PM Hasina for sending mangoes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has conveyed heartfelt thanks to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for sending her mangoes as gift.

Expressing her gratitude in a letter to the Prime Minister, Mamata said, “I am very glad to receive the mangoes you sent.”

She said she respected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s affection and the aroma of Bangladesh that were mixed with the mangoes.

“I am really overwhelmed,” wrote the West Bengal CM.

Earlier on July 4, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted seasonal fruit mango to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.