Bangladesh Record 212 single-day deaths, 11,324 infectinons

Bangladesh has reported 212 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, the highest number in a single day since its first detection on March 8 last year.

During the period, the country also recorded 11,324 fresh infections, according to a handout provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.

“The country has so far reported 10,00543 fresh coronavirus cases as 11,324 COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours,” DGHS said in its daily statement.

It said 30.95 percent of the 36,586 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The official tally showed the virus killed 16,004 people so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 8,62,384 after another 6,038 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 86.19 percent recovered, while 1.60 percent died.

The DGHS said Bangladesh’s COVID-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021 and 6,000 mark on April 1, 202, 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021, 8,000 mark on June 24, 2021, 9,000 mark on July 5 and 11,000 mark July 6.

According to month-wise statistics last year, 51 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in March 2020, 7616 in April, 39,486 in May, 98,330 in June, 92,178 in July, 75,335 in August, 50,483 in September, 44, 205 in October, 57,248 in November and 48,578 in December.

The beginning of the current year witnessed a drastic fall of coronavirus cases in the country but the trend lasted for only two months – 21,629 cases were detected in January and 11,077 in February.

After the drastic fall of COVID-19 confirmed cases, the country witnessed sharp increase of infection as 65,079 cases were reported in March, 2021 and 1,47,837 cases in April. The country again witnessed a fall in May, 2021 as it recorded 41,408 cases. From the beginning of June, 2021, the country recorded a sharp rise with 1,12,718 cases, the DGHS said.

According to month-wise statistics last year, five COVID-19 deaths were reported in March, 2020, 163 in April, 482 in May, 1,197 in June, 1,264 in July, 1,179 in August, 970 in September, 672 in October, 721 in November and 915 in December.

Month-wise data of the current year, 568 coronavirus fatalities were recorded in January, 2021, 281 in February, 638 in March and 2,404 in April, 1,169 in May and 1,884 in June, the DGHS sources said.