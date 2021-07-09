Curfew should be imposed to restrict public movement: DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) discussing about recommending the government impose curfew to restrict public movement in the country in a bid to check the virus transmission as the ongoing countrywide ‘strict lockdown’ is going on lightly.

“We have discussed inside us about imposing curfew to strict public movement in a bid to check the coronavirus transmission. We didn’t give any written recommendation to the government yet about it (imposing curfew),” Prof Dr Robed Amin, spokesperson of the DGHS told that.

Mentioning that the number of coronavirus infection cases has been increasing in the country, he lamenting that the ongoing nationwide ‘strict lockdown’ is not being implemented strictly.

The DGHS official said whatever restriction is imposed in the country, it should be implemented strictly. “Otherwise, it is difficult to check the coronavirus transmission.”

According to a report of the DGHS, the number of death in coronavirus infection has crossed all time records in last 24 hours as 212 Covid-19 patients died and 11,324 infection cases were detected in a day till Friday morning.