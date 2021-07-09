Evaly MD, his wife barred from leaving country

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has imposed restrictions on e-commerce company Evaly’s chairperson Shamima Nasreen and her husband managing director Mohammad Russel leaving the country.

In a letter on Thursday, ACC Deputy Director ASM Sajjad Hossain notified the police’s Special Branch (SB) and the Department of Immigration and Passport (DIP) about the matter.

The graft watchdog has instructed authorities concerned to remain alert so that the two cannot leave the country, as it suspects that they may try to flee abroad.

Necessary steps have been taken so that Evaly chairperson and managing director can’t leave the country, said a source at the ACC.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to file a case against Evaly over the embezzlement of Tk 338 crore owed to merchants, which was taken as an advance from customers.

The ministry also separately wrote to the ACC to initiate relevant legal actions against the online marketplace over the irregularities reported by Bangladesh Bank.

In an inspection report submitted to the Commerce Ministry last month, the central bank said that Evaly’s total liabilities were Tk 407.18 crore.

After receiving Tk 213.94 crore in advance from customers and Tk 189.85 crore from merchants, the company was expected to have at least Tk 403.80 crore in current assets, but it had only Tk 65.17 crore, the report said.

The anti-graft watchdog said it learnt from reliable sources during the investigation against evaly that the company’s chairperson Shamima Nasreen and managing director Mohammad Russel were trying to flee the country secretly.

The ACC thinks that the investigation is hampered if the persons against whom allegations were brought leave the country. Because of it, necessary steps have been taken so that they can’t leave the country.