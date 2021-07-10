25 bodies at DMCH morgue, 15 to be sent to ShSMC

A total of 48 bodies of the victim, who died in the fire incident at Shezan Juice factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj, are now kept at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue.

Of these, 15 will be sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital (ShSMC) in the capital and eight will be kept in the emergency unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) while the remaining 25 will be at DMCH moruge.

Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Mashiur Rahman confirmed the matter on Saturday morning.

Mashiur said there are 48 bodies kept at DMCH morgue. The bodies will be handed over to relatives after DNA test.

DNA samples of close blood relatives will be collected at DMCH morgue, said Narayanganj’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Shamim Bepari.