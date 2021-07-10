48 more dengue cases reported in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 48 more dengue cases in 24 hours until Saturday morning.

The recent spike in dengue cases has added to the worries as the country continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 179 patients diagnosed with dengue are currently receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals across the country as of Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Of them, one patient is receiving treatment at a hospital outside Dhaka.

All the new patients were reported to have admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka, and no one was said to be hospitalized outside Dhaka during the period.

So far, 673 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 494 of them have been released after recovery.

The DGHS reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.

According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 when it claimed 93 lives. In the following three years, the fatalities almost fell to zero.However, the mosquito-borne viral infection struck again in 2018, killing 26, and infecting 10,148 people.