60 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive soon : Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque has said more 60 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine will arrive from COVAX by the end of this month or the first week of next month.

He disclosed it after visiting a field hospital at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) convention centre on Saturday (July 10).

The Healh Minister said Bangladesh received a letter from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday. The WHO said in the letter that tey would provide Bangladesh 60 lakh doses of vaccine at the end of this month or by the first week of August.

Earlier on July and July 4, a total of 45 lakh doses of vaccine arrived in Bangladesh. Under four phases, 25 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine and 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the country from the United States and China respectively.