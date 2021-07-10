791 arrested in Dhaka on 10th day of strict lockdown

As many as 791 people were arrested in the capital on Saturday for breaching restrictions on the 10th day of strict lockdown.

Besides, 212 people and entities were fined and around Tk 1,66,450 were realised by the mobile courts.

Iftekharul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Media and Public Relations Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed about it.

He said 361 vehicles that went outside unnecessarily during the lockdown were sued and fined about Tk 9,04,500.

The government extended a strict lockdown across the country for a week starting from July 1 to contain the growing increase of coronavirus infection.