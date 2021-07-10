Bangladesh reports 185 Covid-19 deaths, 8772 cases in 24 hours

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 10,09,315 as , 8772 more cases were reported, after testing 27,884 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 185 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 16,189, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 31.46 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 14.56 per cent.

The health directorate today said as many as 5,755 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 868,139.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 86.01 per cent, while the rate of death is 1.60 per cent, it added.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 121 were male and 64 female. Of the total deaths so far, 11,375 were male (70.26 per cent) and 4,814 female (29.73 per cent).

Among the 185 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 144 breathed their last at government hospitals, 28 in private hospitals while 12 passed away at their homes.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 70 were in Dhaka division, 20 in Chattogram, 13 in Rajshahi, 51 in Khulna, 11 in Rangpur, seven in Sylhet, 10 in Barishal and three in Mymensingh divisions.

As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 6,931,152.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.