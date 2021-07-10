Covid-19: 3 brothers die on the same day in Natore!

Three brothers of a Natore family died on the same day just hours apart.

The deceased were identified as Shariful Islam Pachu, 56, owner of the famous Pachur Hotel in Chakrampur area of the city, his elder brother Bablu Rahman, 58, and younger brother Jahangir Hossain, 50.

Pochu, the middle brother, lost his battle against coronavirus on Friday morning at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCU) and his elder brother Bablu followed him just an hour later after a heart attack took his life away back home in Natore.

When the mourning members of the family were digging their graves at Garikhana central graveyard, little did they know that their younger brother was about to join them soon.

Jahangir, the youngest of the lot also succumbed to death at 7 pm on Friday evening at the Covid-19 unit of RMCH.

Liton, son of Poch, confirmed this information to media.

A shell shocked Liton said,”Our family lost everything within hours, I honestly don’t know how we will overcome this.”