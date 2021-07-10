Govt ensuring all civic facilities for rehabilitated families under ‘Ashrayan Project’

Moulvibazar, July 10 : Step by step, the government is ensuring all sorts of civic facilities for the rehabilitated families under the ‘Ashrayan Project’.

Talking to BSS, Deputy Project Director of the Ashrayan-2 Mohammed Jahedur Rahman said the government is working relentlessly to ensure quality homes for the homeless people under the ‘Ashrayan Project’.

Under the Ashrayan project, a total of 1,18,380 landless and homeless families have been given two-room semi-pucca tin-shed houses on two decimal lands so far, he informed.

Out of those houses, he said, around 0.2 percent houses got damaged due to heavy rainfall, flooding, natural disasters and flaws in construction works in different areas.

“We have taken immediate steps to renovate the houses. We have also strengthened further our monitoring activities. Since the outset, we have zero tolerance policy against any irregularities and negligence in this project,” he mentioned.

Jahedur Rahman said Ashrayan is the largest humanitarian project of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He informed that administrative actions have already been taken in the areas where allegations were raised and at the same time they would do everything including repairing or reconstruction to those houses which were not built as per the approved design.

He said the government is providing all civic facilities, including school, mosque, temple, electricity and drainage system under its different projects.

While visiting the Maijpara Ashrayan under Moulvibazar sadar upazila, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharmin Rahman said they have already handed over 40 houses to the landless people.

“We are observing the rest of their needs. Step by step, we are meeting all needs from different projects,” he added.

Several high level teams of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), led by Ashrayan-2 Project Director Md Mahbub Hossain, are visiting many houses which are being built for landless and homeless people across the country under the Ashrayan project.

The teams have been given directives to submit reports following their visits to both already constructed and under-construction houses at different districts and upazilas after evaluating whether the method of construction works and quality is maintained as per the approved design and estimations.

The government prepared a list of 885,622 families in 2020, of which 2,93,361 families are landless and homeless and 592,261 families have 1-10 decimal land but no housing facility. All of them will be given houses in phases.