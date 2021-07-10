Narayanganj fire : Sajeeb Group Chairman-MD among eight held

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said that eight people, including owner of Hashem Foods factory, were arrested over the fire incident that killed over 50 workers at Shezan Juice factory in Narayaganj.

He made the disclosure while talking to reporters after visiting the spot this noon.

The detainees are Md Abul Hashem, chairman and managing director of Sajeeb Group that owns the factory, his four sons, company’s deputy general manager, and chief executive officer.

“None will be spared if their negligence is found over the fire incident. All responsible persons will be brought under trial”, the minister warned.