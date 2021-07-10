National Moon Sighting Committee to meet Sunday to set Eid date

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Sunday to fix the date of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of Muslims.

The meeting will be heldinthe office oftheIslamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram at 7:15pm withState Minister for Religious AffairsMohammad Faridul Haque Khanin the chair, said an Islamic Foundationmediarelease on Saturday.

The committee will announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha after reviewing information about the sighting ofZilhaj moon.

People have been requested to inform the committee over the following phone and fax numbers if they seetheZilhaj moon anywhere in Bangladesh sky.

The telephone numbers are:9559493, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337,while the fax numbers are 9563397 and 9555951.