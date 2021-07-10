Peter Haas nominated as new US Ambassador to Bangladesh

United States President Joe Biden has nominated Peter D Haas as Ambassador to Bangladesh on Friday.

Haas, a career member of the US senior foreign service, class of minister counselor, currently serves as acting assistant secretary of state and concurrently as principal deputy assistant secretary, for economic and business affairs for the Department of State.

Previously, he was senior advisor/deputy assistant secretary for trade policy and negotiations for the state department. He was also the deputy permanent representative to the US mission to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris, France.

Over his career he has served in positions across five geographic bureaus of the State Department including as consul general of the US consulate general Mumbai, India.

Haas holds a BA in International Studies and German from Illinois Wesleyan University. He attended the London School of Economics as a Marshall Scholar, where he earned MSc (economics) degrees in both the politics of the world economy and comparative government.

He is the recipient of the James Clement Dunn Award for Excellence and the Cordell Hull Award for Economic Achievement by senior officers. His foreign languages are French and German.

He will succeed current US ambassador Earl Miller in Bangladesh depending on confirmation by the US Senate.

Ambassador Miller is approaching the end of his three-year assignment as US ambassador to Bangladesh, a US embassy official in Dhaka said.

These nomination announcements are a regular part of the confirmation process for new US ambassadors, the official added.