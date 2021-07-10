Record 55.41% Covid-19 positivity rate reported in Sylhet division in single day

Sylhet division saw 55.41 percent Covid-19 positivity rate in 24 hours till this morning, breaking all previous records. At least 394 tested positive out of 711 samples.

Sylhet Divisional Director of Health Dr Sultana Razea confirmed this information in the daily divisional statistical report on Covid-19.

Meanwhile, six persons died of Covid-19 while 533 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the division.

The percentage is highest in Sylhet district — 60.33 — where 292 tested positive out of 484 samples.

In Sunamganj, 13 people tested positive out of 35 resulting in 37.14 percent positivity rate. In Habiganj, 35 tested positive out of 78 tested samples at 44.87 percent positivity rate. In Moulvibazar, 54 tested positive out of 114 tested samples at 47.37 percent positivity rate.

So far, 28,941 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the division since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Among them, 24,732 people recovered and 517 died till today.