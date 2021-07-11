Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on July 21

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 21 as the moon of Zil Hajj month was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh today (Sunday), according to the National Moon Sighting Committee.

Committee Chair State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan came up with the announcement on Sunday evening after a meeting of Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukkaran Mosque in the capital.

Meanwhile, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on July 20 as the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted there on Friday, according to media report.

The first day of Zil Hajj will be on July 11, while July 10 will be the last day of Zul Qaadah, reports the Khaleej Times.

Spotting the crescent moon determines the days of Hajj and Eid-ul-Azha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zil Hajj, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

The Day of Arafat will fall on July 19 and Eid will fall on July 20 in Saudi Arabria.

Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha are usually celebrated in Bangladesh a day after Saudi Arabia.

Like the past year, no Bangladeshi nationals would be able to join Hajj this year as the Saudi authorities last month imposed restriction on foreign pilgrims.

The kingdom announced on June 12 that only 60,000 vaccinated residents will be allowed to perform Hajj this year.