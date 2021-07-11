Bangladesh’s daily Covid-19 deaths hit record 230 , 11,856 new cases

Bangladesh on Sunday recorded 230 more coronavirus deaths, the highest daily casualty toll since the start of the pandemic, to take the total to 16,419.

In the last 24 hours, it reported 11,874 fresh cases, bringing the total infections to 10,21,189, the health directorate said in a press release today.

The daily count came from a test of 40,015 samples in the past day.

Of the total patients, 8,74,501 recovered, with 6,362 made recovery in the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh first reported its COVID-19 cases on March 8 last year. Since then the country has been struggling to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and then spread to newer countries and territories.

To date, the epidemic infected 187,390,223 people and killed 4,045,347 across the globe, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

However, the total number of people who recovered from the coronavirus pandemic reached 171,348,490 across the world.