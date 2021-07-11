DNA samples from 60 relatives collected to identify 42 bodies

In order to be confirmed about the identities of 42 persons killed in a devastating fire at Hashem Food and Beverage factory of Sajib Group at Rupganj in Narayanganj, DNA samples from 60 relatives have been collected.

Collection of the samples began at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue premises on Friday. Some 60 individuals of the families of deceased provided samples till 11:00am on Sunday.

Rumana Akter, Head of the Forensic Department of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police said the collection of DNA samples from the relatives of the victims is now going on. Samples from 60 relatives have been collected over the last three days to identify 42 victims.

The DNA experts said minimum three weeks would require to match the DNA samples of deceased with the DNA samples collected from their families.

A massive fire broke out at Hashem Food and Beverage factory of Sajib Group at Rupganj in Narayanganj on Thursday evening, leaving 52 workers burnt alive and many more injured. On Saturday, police filed a murder case in connection with the incident.